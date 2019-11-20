Holiday season kicks off in downtown Sioux City on Monday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The holiday season is quickly approaching and the holiday spirit is getting started in downtown Sioux City.

Starting on Monday, the holiday season will officially kick off with the Holiday Lighted Parade. The parade starts at 6:15 p.m. on 4th Street and Iowa Street and continues down 4th Street.

Other events for Monday include free admission into the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum when donating hand warmers, socks or travel-size toiletries for The Warming Shelter starting at 2:30 p.m. Also, Evolve Yoga & Wellness Center will be giving away free hot chocolate.

Santa will be visiting the Sioux City Public Museum to help light the tree on Monday, and the museum will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. After Santa leaves the museum, he will head to Santa’s House at 600 4th Street #109. At Santa’s House, kids will be able to give him their Christmas list and have hot chocolate and cookies. Regular hours for Santa’s House are Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Santa’s House will close on December 24.

Another event happening on Monday is the Festival of Trees. It will be the festival’s 27th year in the Ho-Chunk Centre atrium. Trees will be on display through December 5 with the auction being at 7:30 p.m. The proceeds from the auction will go to Lila Mae’s House.

Latest Stories