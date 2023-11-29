SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the holidays just around the corner, it’s time to start putting up the Christmas lights, but most homeowners know what a hassle it is to put up the bulbs themselves.

However, local businesses such as Holiday Cheer Lighting are taking the pain out of putting up decorations by providing Christmas light installation services.

Holiday Cheer Lighting’s services include creating a light design for your house, hanging the strings, and setting the timers, making it a completely hands-free light setup for the homeowner.

Another Sioux City business, Sharp Lawn Care, also offers holiday light installation services. Lance Britton, the company’s president, said his business added Christmas lights to their offered services three years ago when they noticed a demand for outdoor holiday decoration solutions.

“We saw a need in the community for professionals to be doing Christmas light installation,” said Lance Britton, Sharp Lawn Care president. “And also for our guys. Having something else to keep them busy, so that we can keep them employed all season long.”

Not only does the service make your house the brightest on the block, it also ensures that there will be no injuries from putting up the holiday cheer.

“One of the biggest reasons people call us is for safety, right? People don’t want to be up on the roof, up on the ladder,” Britton said. “A lot of potential to fall and get hurt.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 160 people a day injure themselves while decorating during the holiday season.

If you do find yourself putting up your own lights, Holiday Cheer Lighting lead installer Seth Tonner has some safety tips to think about before setting up the ladder.

“Make sure that you have someone helping you,” said Tonner. “The last thing you want is to be up on the ladder or up on the roof and your ladder falls over… you always want to have someone holding your ladder if you’re actually going up any footage.”