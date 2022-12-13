SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Veterans and their families were treated to some free holiday cheer Tuesday.

The Long Lines Rec Center was host to the annual Holiday for Our Heroes event, boasting an array of meals, gifts, and a photo opportunity with Santa.

Food was prepared to feed more than 200 people and more than 100 Siouxlanders showed up for the festivities.

This year is the 16th anniversary of Holiday for Our Heroes, but every year, organizers are shown appreciation from the veterans they help.

“They come in and many of them, you just see the smile on their face then they come in. They sit down with people they’ve never met before and share a meal and make new friends. And it just, it puts a soft spot in my heart seeing them be able to do that,” said volunteer coordinator, Dennis Martin.

More than two dozen volunteers helped veterans and their families with meals and gifts.