Holiday decorations available for Sioux City’s public cemeteries

Photo Courtesy of the City of Sioux City.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Cemetery Division is now taking offers for the annual holiday decoration program at Sioux City’s public cemeteries.

The program provides an opportunity for families to remember their loved ones during the holiday season with a wreath or cross placed at the cemetery in memory.

There are two different kinds of wreaths to choose from:

The natural wreaths are 24 inches in diameter, handcrafted from fresh balsam fir, and cost $30.

The 30-inch natural wreath decorated in white-tipped pine cones and a red velvet bow are available for $35.

The Cemeteries staff will place the decorations on the gravesites at Graceland Park, Logan Park, and Floyd Cemeteries during the first week of December.

If you would like to take purchase a wreath, contact the Sioux City Cemetery Office at 712-279-6269 by no later than November 2.

People can call to place an order or download the order form by clicking here.

