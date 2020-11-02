Holiday craft fair returns to the Tyson Event Center

Masks will be required to wear by all event attendees and vendors at the fair

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Annual Collections Craft Fair will be returning to Sioux City at the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, November 21 to the 22nd.

Masks will be required to wear by all event attendees and vendors at the fair. Tickets are now available in advance online at TysonCenter.com. This year’s event will be broken out into two-hour sessions to limit crowd size during a given time. Advance tickets are discounted at $4 online, with no fees. Patrons are encouraged to buy online early to take advantage of discounted tickets and guarantee the session they’d like to attend. Tickets will also be available day of the event for $5 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free to attend.

Session Times

Saturday, November 21

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 22

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The fair will be taking additional safety precautions listed below to prevent the spread of COVID:

Masks are mandatory for attendees, vendors, and staff.

Attendees are encouraged to buy their tickets online in advance to expedite entrance into the facility, avoid lines, and guarantee the session they’d like to attend.

This year the event will be broken out into 2-hour sessions to limit venue capacity at any given time.

One-way traffic will be set up throughout the venue and within the vendor aisles.

Hand sanitizer stations and social distancing will be instituted throughout the venue.

All vendors and staff will be temperature screened prior to entering the facility and will be required to wear masks.

