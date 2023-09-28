SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The annual Holiday Collections Craft Fair returns to Sioux City at the Tyson Events Center.

Handcrafted gifts and decorating ideas will be displayed throughout the Tyson Center from local and regional inhibitors. The event will feature over 100 vendors spread out across the arena floor and main concourse level. Door prizes will be given out every hour.

The event will be on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets will be available on the day of the event at the door. Kids 11 and under are free. Free parking will be available in all lots at the Tyson Events Center with additional parking available within the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino parking ramp.