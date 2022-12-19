UNION COUNTY, SD (KCAU) — Though the weather outside is frightful, families still hit the trails to take in a winter wonderland.

Staff and volunteers at Adam’s Homestead and Nature Preserve have transformed some of the walking trails with a multitude of lights and holiday cheer.

Visitors toured the decorated buildings while being treated to hot chocolate and a visit from Mr. Claus himself.

Homestead manager Jody Moats told KCAU 9 what they believe makes the event so special.

“Come out here and I see everybody strolling through. I love listening to the kids laugh. I love seeing people take pictures. I love seeing them create memories with each other and I think that’s great,” Moats said. “Any other state parks you can do that no matter what time of the year and what event you go to.”

The holiday decor will be up for another week, so there’s still time to get out there and see it for yourself.