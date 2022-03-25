SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — South Sioux City continues to experience record residential construction, and Ho-Chunk’s Flatwater Crossing, a master-planned community, fits into the equation.

Despite the impressive numbers, many people continue to struggle to find a home to buy.

According to the federal reserve, the U.S. had its lowest number of active housing listings in January of this year, that’s compared to the last five years.

The Flatwater Crossing development in South Sioux City is providing new options for both single-family and apartment living.

Work on the development by Ho-Chunk started three years ago and is still in its first phase.

“We actually have 200 acres here. At Ho-Chunk, we purchased 200 acres. We, when it’s all said and done, we will have approximately 1,000 units for residential living. That includes houses and the apartments and the townhomes,”

Wojcik also said the new housing addition can play a part in bringing new workers to the region.

“So this supplying us homes for our workers, individuals coming in, but mostly this is actually helping our residents, younger individuals, stay in the community because we’re giving them opportunity to work here and live here,” Wojcik said.

There isn’t a set completion date or the development and one of the newer additions will be a restaurant.