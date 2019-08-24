Ho-Chunk Village Farmers Market to celebrate grand opening

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — The new Ho-Chunk Village Farmers Market will be holding a grand opening celebration Saturday, Aug. 24. The celebration will include free lunch, educational sessions, informational booths, kids’ activities, vendors selling artisan goods and fresh local produce.

The farmers market is located in a newly finished pavilion called Village Market. It’s located in the Ho-Chunk Village development.

The Ho-Chunk Village Farmers Market is open from 1 to 6 p.m. each Saturday through Oct. 26.

The market’s name in the HoChunk language is NŪšoc Wahāǧi Hoci. That translates to “Harvest House.”

Grand Opening Event Schedule – Saturday, Aug. 24

10 a.m. – Welcome & Opening Prayer

11:30 a.m. – Free lunch, provided by Winnebago Wildlife & Parks Department

12 to 1 p.m. – Session: “Protect Your Produce” with Carol Larvick

1 to 2 p.m. – Session: “Native Foods, Native Peoples, Native Pollinators Initiative” with Dr. Ed Spevak

1 to 5 p.m. – Little Sprouts Activities & Informational Booths 1 to 6 p.m. – Farmers market vendors

3 to 4 p.m. – “Native Food & Plant Medicine” with Michelle LaMere

4 to 5 p.m. – “A Dream for a Healthy Nation: Honoring Traditional Ecological Knowledge & Sustainability Practices” with Renee Sans Souci