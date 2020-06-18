Ho-Chunk Village Farmers Market now open in Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – The Ho-Chunk Village Farmers Market has returned to Winnebago.

Vendors will be selling fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables, as well as handmade arts and crafts, prepared foods, and more.

One goal of the farmers market is to promote tribal food sustainability.

“Well we’d be able to feed ourselves and be able to preserve our food, save our seeds, and food sovereignty and good health for people is the goal,” Market Coordinator Vincent Bass said.

The farmers market, located at the Village Market, will be open every Wednesday through October 14th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.