Ho-Chunk Village 2.0 begins second phase of development

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – Earlier in the year, Ho-Chunk Inc. announced plans to expand the Ho-Chunk Village.

Sam Burrish, the Ho-Chunk communications manager, explained why they plan to expand.

“Ho-Chunk Village started in the early 2000s as a way to address a critical need in the Winnebago community of housing. As the community continues to grow, housing continues to be a very important priority,” said Burrish.

The second phase of a three-phase housing development project called “Ho-Chunk Village 2.0” is underway.

“We’re really excited to begin work on that. It has a vision for a healthy community living in a walkable community with cultural features, green spaces, and trails. We’re really excited for the vision that this lays out and to get started on the project,” said Burrish.

Ho-Chunk 2.0 will add 281 additional townhomes and small cottages to the community. There will also be community spaces including a plaza, a natural playscape, and public art.

Ho-Chunk developers said innovation and creativity in the housing development are so unique, it was awarded the Urban Design Award from the Nebraska Chapter of the American Planning Association.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story