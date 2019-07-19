Ho-Chunk Village 2.0 begins second phase of development

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – Earlier in the year, Ho-Chunk Inc. announced plans to expand the Ho-Chunk Village.

Sam Burrish, the Ho-Chunk communications manager, explained why they plan to expand.

“Ho-Chunk Village started in the early 2000s as a way to address a critical need in the Winnebago community of housing. As the community continues to grow, housing continues to be a very important priority,” said Burrish.

The second phase of a three-phase housing development project called “Ho-Chunk Village 2.0” is underway.

“We’re really excited to begin work on that. It has a vision for a healthy community living in a walkable community with cultural features, green spaces, and trails. We’re really excited for the vision that this lays out and to get started on the project,” said Burrish.



Ho-Chunk 2.0 will add 281 additional townhomes and small cottages to the community. There will also be community spaces including a plaza, a natural playscape, and public art.

Ho-Chunk developers said innovation and creativity in the housing development are so unique, it was awarded the Urban Design Award from the Nebraska Chapter of the American Planning Association.