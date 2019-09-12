Ho-Chunk Inc. celebrates 25 years of economic growth on Winnebago reservation

Winnebago, Neb. (KCAU) – Beginning in 1994, when Ho-Chunk Inc. was formed, the mission has been to recognize and develop various economic opportunities for people living on the Winnebago reservation.

25 years later, the community is celebrating its’ successes of growth in new homeownership, household income, and school enrollment.

Lance Morgan, the CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc, explained how the company has contributed to the success of the Winnebago reservation in recent years.

“The tribe’s casino has really helped but we used some of the money that we got from the gaming and we reinvested into a company that was designed to diversify away from gaming. That has really helped drive the growth of our community both in all kinds of statistical areas,” said Morgan.

In just the past 16 years, the average household income for families living on the reservation has increased by 83 percent.

Craig Cleveland Jr. has lived on the Winnebago reservation for 25 years and has witnessed the influence Ho-Chunk Inc. brought in the community.

“Ever since i’ve grown up here and lived in Winnebago, Ho-Chunk Inc. has continued to bring in the community villages and homes and a working environment for our people,” said Cleveland Jr.

To celebrate all of their community achievements, Ho-Chunk provided everyone with a free meal, prizes, and activities for the whole family.

While the company already has much to celebrate, Ho-Chunk said there’s still much work to be done to expand their community and more projects in the works that will bring more growth to Siouxland

