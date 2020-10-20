Ho-Chunk Inc. breaks ground on estimated $10 million development

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A development set along the Missouri River in South Sioux City is taking another step forward.

Ho-Chunk Incorporated broke ground on its newest mixed-use building in Flatwater Crossing Monday.

The estimated $10 million Flatwater 367 building is a 14-month project.

43, one and two-bedroom apartment units will consume this now empty lot.

An office and retail space will take up the nearly 6,000 sq. ft. lower level of the complex.

It will also include amenties like a gym, a coffee shop and restaurants.

“The key word really is community,” Dennis Johnson, Chief Investment Officer of Ho-Chunk Inc., said.

“We’re building on what we call a town square. So, when I’m referencing these mixed use buildings, they’re basically building a town square that’ll be just a beautiful gathering space. It’ll have a huge green space in front of it and in that space we’ll host concerts, farmers markets, community gatherings and get togethers. So, bringing us back to the word community it’ll be basically creating many places of just gathering points,” Johnson added.

Flatwater Crossing is a 200 acre mixed-use community in South Sioux with several houses, townhomes and apartments being leased.

Mayor Rod Koch of South Sioux City said the goal is to attract new businesses and make sure they are successful.

“To attract business in the community, you have to have housing. You have to have quality housing. You build it, people will come. We think it definitely attracts people here for economic development because we cant have new jobs if we don’t have places to live for people to have the jobs,” Koch said.

Koch adds with Ho-Chunk’s Investment more people will look to South Sioux City as a destination.

“The old saying, and I’ve lived in South Sioux City my whole life is, if you’re not from here, you probably don’t want to be here but that’s changing,” Koch said.

Johnson with Ho-Chunk said the building right across has 14 apartment units and they all leased in less than 60 days.

He adds he anticipates the same for Flatwater 367 which is expected to begin leasing next year.

