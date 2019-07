A Siouxland tribe will be one of only a few first-time hemp producers in Nebraska.

Ho-Chunk Farms is among 10 others that are allowed to start growing hemp this summer. The farm is owned by the Winnebago tribe and will be planting a small crop soon. It’s a part of the pilot program to collect data on industrial hemp.

Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets signed a law legalizing hemp production in the state in May of this year.