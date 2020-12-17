Ho-Chunk creates new casino division

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska has created a new gaming division to manage the three casinos it hopes to open starting next year.

Ho-Chunk, Inc., says it has launched WarHorse Gaming, LLC, to develop the casinos at three state-licensed horse-racing tracks in Omaha, Lincoln and South Sioux City. The corporation has partnered with the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, a horse racing industry group.

The plans are taking shape after voters passed a constitutional amendment last month to repeal Nebraska’s longtime ban on casino gambling.

WarHorse managers say they hope to offer expanded gaming in some form in the latter half of 2021, with full casino operations up and running in 2022.

