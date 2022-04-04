SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — More than 100 acres of land in South Sioux might soon be home to new housing and commercial developments.

Ho-Chunk has volunteered six parcels of land to annexed, totaling 126 acres.

The parcels are currently part of Dakota County and with the voluntary annexation, that land would then be part of South Sioux City. This would mean future developments would have access to South Sioux’s police and fire departments plus utility services.

The Ho-Chunk community manager said there are already some plans in place on how to use the land.

“The first parcel will be a residential living. Your single-family homes and duplexes. We have about 70 lots that are planned. We will be putting in stress and infrastructure,”

Other uses of the parcels would include moving the race track in Atokad Park and the addition of more commercial and residential locations.

With approval during Monday night’s public works meeting, South Sioux City’s administrator said they have a great track record working with Ho-Chunk.

“Ho-Chunk has been a great developer for the South Sioux City area and the whole Siouxland area doing many projects. They have a 200-acre project in the Flatwater development that has some great housing, some commercial development there. This adds to that,”

The next step is to pass an ordinance and it will likely take three readings by South Sioux City’s city council. The first of which takes place next Monday.