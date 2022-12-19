SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Ho-Chunk, Inc. is making moves to improve the housing market in the near future.

In a presentation to the South Sioux City Council, the firm made plans to develop land between Highway 20 and 39th Street. The plan is to create single and multi-family homes along with a storage facility in phases. So far, the deal has cost just upward of $11 million for the 36 and a half acres, but with the economy and interest rates on the move, Ho-Chunk hopes to wait for conditions to improve.

“Caused a little bit of a pause thinking that we will transition to phasing with multi-family in maybe a year or two and then we’ll start on the single-family side in two or three years after that. Hopefully kind of shifts with interest rates and the cost environment as well,” said CEO of Ho-Chunk Capital, Dennis Johnson.

The project will begin with the storage facility and end with single family homes within an eight-year timeline.