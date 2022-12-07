SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Emmy Award-winning animated children’s series Bluey will be coming to Sioux City with a live stage show in the summer.

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show will be at the Orpheum Theatre on June 13, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Bluey regularly airs on Disney Junior, Disney, Channel, and Disney+, but fans will be able to see the Heeler family live on stage in a way never seen before.

Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli will all be a part of the series’ very first live theatre show which features puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets, the release said.According to OVG360, the live show will feature an all-new story written by Bluey‘s creator, Joe Brumm, and will feature music from the show’s composer, Joff Bush.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theatre show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”

Tickets will be going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center or online on the Orpheum’s website, according to a release from OVG360.