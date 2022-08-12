SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Lewis and Clark’s Expedition will be celebrated with a weekend of activities in Siouxland.
The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center are hosting a weekend of free family events for the annual “Sergeant Floyd Weekend” from August 19 to 21.
A list of the activities is shown below.
|DAY
|ACTIVITY
|August 19 – 21
|Lewis & Clark Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest
|August 19 at 1 p.m.
|Talking Dinosaur craft for first 50 kids
|August 19 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|Reception with music
|August 20 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|Outdoor yard games
|August 20 at 1 p.m.
|Captian’s Telescope craft for first 50 kids
|August 20 at 6 p.m.
|Reenactors at the Sergeant Floyd Monument
|August 20 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Jack & Mike Langley’s concert
|August 21 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Archery demonstration
|August 21 at 1 p.m.
|Mini Tents craft for first 50 kids
|August 21 at 2 p.m.
|Around Sioux City postcard presentation
“Filled with family-friendly activities, a reception, an archery demonstration, and much more, Sgt. Floyd Weekend will have something for everyone,” said Director Tracy Bennett.
Visit the center’s website for more information.