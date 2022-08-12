SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Lewis and Clark’s Expedition will be celebrated with a weekend of activities in Siouxland.

The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center are hosting a weekend of free family events for the annual “Sergeant Floyd Weekend” from August 19 to 21.

A list of the activities is shown below.

DAYACTIVITY
August 19 – 21Lewis & Clark Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest
August 19 at 1 p.m.Talking Dinosaur craft for first 50 kids
August 19 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.Reception with music
August 20 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.Outdoor yard games
August 20 at 1 p.m.Captian’s Telescope craft for first 50 kids
August 20 at 6 p.m.Reenactors at the Sergeant Floyd Monument
August 20 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.Jack & Mike Langley’s concert
August 21 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.Archery demonstration
August 21 at 1 p.m.Mini Tents craft for first 50 kids
August 21 at 2 p.m.Around Sioux City postcard presentation

“Filled with family-friendly activities, a reception, an archery demonstration, and much more, Sgt. Floyd Weekend will have something for everyone,” said Director Tracy Bennett.

Visit the center’s website for more information.