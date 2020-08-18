Historical Badgerow Building will house 71 apartments, health club

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The historical Badgerow Building in downtown Sioux City will soon have a new owner and new life.

Sioux City officials tell KCAU that not only is there a need for more housing in Sioux City, but there’s a great desire to preserve historical buildings like the Badgerow Building.

“It’s going to bring new life to downtown. A lot more people living and working in downtown and that’s really exciting. It’s been a while, we’ve had that kind of activity downtown at this level,” Marty Dougherty, Economic Development Director for the City of Sioux City, said.

He said the goal is to continue the momentum of renovating historical buildings.

“We think the renovation of these historic buildings and bringing more people to live and work in them will cause a lot of other development to occur as well. You need people living in working in your downtown then that helps the restaurants and other commercial facilities to grow as well. So a big step for us is to get these buildings filled,” Dougherty added.

The 12 story building will hold 71 apartments. The first two floors will include a high-end restaurant and cocktail lounge with a health club on the top floor.

“I think all of the research all of the marketing being done by experts are saying this is a good mix and this will make the building successful. You want to have the building occupied,” Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem, Dan Moore, said.

He adds that the demand for more apartments is high.

“The housing units are needed. That’s been proven with other housing projects that happened in downtown Sioux City and those are getting filled up. And for market-rate units, people are looking for that lifestyle and we want to provide that,” Moore said.

The city council decided to sell the building and set a public hearing for October 19th.

The council will review any proposals for the Badgerow Building.

The cost of the renovation is estimated to be around $23 million dollars with an expected completion date of 2022.

