Historic village helps visitors step back in time

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — Labor Day became a federal holiday in the late 1800s. One historical Siouxland community is helping folks step back in time.

Calliope Village is a recreation of historic buildings from the town of Calliope, once located where Hawarden is today.

Special events are planned in the village for guests each year. Stores built as far back as the 1800s.

“It’s just memories and we’re like the whole hands-on museum, the whole Calliope Village so if you walk around, go into the buildings, you can touch things, you can see things,” said Carol Frerichs of the Hawarden Historical Society.

The village is funded entirely by grants and donations from visitors and preserved by the Hawarden Historical Society.