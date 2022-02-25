LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Last summer, 130 years of history went up in flames in Lake City as the historic Dobson Pipe Organ Builders workshop burned to the ground. On Friday, the company announced they will rebuild on the same site with plans to re-open by the end of next year.

The Dobson workshop in Lake City was built in the 1970s but parts of the shop dated back to the company’s founding in the 1890s. That all disappeared on June 15, 2021 when a fire broke out in the shop, burning it to the ground. The company and its workers lost everything, including unique handmade tools they’d built themselves.

On Friday the company announced that they will rebuild at 200 N. Illinois Street in Lake City. Badding Construction of Carroll will be general contractors, with the building designed by ASK Studio in Des Moines. The company hopes to be making pipe organs again by the end of 2023.

Dobson president John Panning said that ever since the fire, it has been an emotional rollercoaster.

“Seeing over 40 years of history, all our tools, the company’s home, burn up in just a few hours was devastating, and some of those things just can’t be replaced. But only one person was seriously injured, and he’s made a full recovery, so I’m tremendously thankful for that.”

Panning added that he is excited to resume work at the new building.

“Our new shop won’t look like the old one, but it will be a respectful neighbor and something Lake City can be proud of. When I drive by on Main Street, I still catch myself looking at where the old shop used to be. I can’t wait to fill that gap on the northeast.

The full press release from the company follows: