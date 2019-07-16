Historic locomotive chugging its way through Siouxland

It’s called “Big Boy” and for good reason. The engine body of this steam locomotive measures more than than two buses.

On Monday, Siouxlanders were getting an up close look at the very rare piece of transportation history.

“There are only 8 of them left today and we’re about to see the only one left operating,” said a locomotive official.



“Big Boy” passed through Denison, Carrol, and Boone Monday as part of a midwestern tour.

The steam engine was built back in 1941 and was retired in 1961. A museum in California purchased the engine for restoration in 2013.

Only 25 were built and this one is the only one left on the tracks today.



The steam engine has a few more stops in Iowa on Tueday before it heads up to Minnsota.