Historic keepsakes placed in time capsule as part of Le Mars sesquicentennial

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One Siouxland community is celebrating its 150th anniversary by saving pieces of its history for future generations to enjoy.

Le Mars has created a time capsule full of contributions from the people of the town. Residents donated a variety of items from a pickle recipe to a plaque from Well’s Enterprises.

The capsule will be kept in a special vault not to be opened in the year 2119 when the town celebrates 250 years.

“I mean, there’s a lot of interesting history in this community, so you want to keep that in front of people that they know what it is and there’s more than just emojis on your phone now. There’s actually books that people wrote a while back and pictures of what the life was like back 100 years ago or even 50 years ago,” says Richard Ziettlow of Le Mars.

This capsule is the third created in Le Mars over the last 50 years. The first opening is set for July 4, 2069, or 50 years from now.