Historic Grocery Store Reopens

Hawarden, IA - 42 years after first shutting down, a staple of the Hawarden, Iowa community is opening its doors once again.

The historic Calliope Grocery store has been refurbished with a new name...and a new purpose.

It's now in the business of selling candy.

The newly renovated candy store will only be open for holidays and special events, but Siouxlanders can satisfy their sweet tooth this morning when the store opens with a ribbon cutting at 10 A.M.

The Calliope Store will also be open this Sunday and Monday for Labor Day weekend. Candy is only 5 cents!