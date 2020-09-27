Hispanic Heritage: Two Siouxland sisters achieving the ‘American Dream’

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – They didn’t recognize the language or any familiar faces.

All they knew was that their mom was on a mission to provide them with a better life

As young girls, the Limon sisters left their home in Mexico to come to the United States.

They were kids and scared, but they overcame those fears to achieve the American Dream.

Now, not only are they carrying on their culture for their own families, but for all of Siouxland through the tastes and smells of their Hispanic Heritage.

Veronica and Leonor Limon came to the U.S. years apart but with similar ideas of what their new life would be.

“I think I came with a different image in my head of what the us was. Kind of like the movies you know? Like Home Alone 2. The big houses with the pointy roofs… When I came here it was a different thing… It was tough. I didn’t know any English. I didn’t know anybody,” Veronica said.

Veronica owns ‘El Chamoy’ in South Sioux City.

She was the last of her siblings to immigrate to the united states not reuniting with her family until she was twelve.

“I had no parent to guide me. So everyone wanted to teach me something new. You know you had to do this, you had to do that. It was kind of tough,” Veronica added.

“But growing up let’s say I needed shoes and I didn’t have it. It wasn’t like that for me. My mom had always provided that enough for us to have everything. But then I was missing that part of my mom being there and with that going through in my life it made me stronger and it made me realize as a mom that’s not where I wanted to be but I also wanted to have a business I wanted to be my own boss. I also wanted a business a workplace where it would provide enough,” Veronica added.

The Limon sisters watched their mom work double shifts in the restaurant business.

Because of that, providing enough is something they say they’ve always strived for.

“Growing up I always used to say, ‘I want to have my own restaurant. I want to have my own business because I want my parents to be able to have a good life, too. I want them one day to not work as much and I want them to be able to say, my kids, they’re good kids. We did good,'” Leonor said.

Leonor owns ‘Mi Rancherita.’ A block away from her sisters restaurant.

“My parents they worked really hard. My mom she had always worked so hard since I can remember and now being a business owner, having my family work in the same place where we work, it’s just, I can’t describe the words,” Leonor added.

Finding the right words was one challenge the Limon sisters learned to overcome.

“When I was growing up one of the main problems was learning the language. A lot of kids used to make fun of me… Back then it used to make me so angry you know… It actually helped me. It helped me tell myself you have to learn the language. You have to be able to learn,” Leonor said.

Learning the language was just the begining.

“We started because we wanted something better for our kids, for ourselves,” Veronica said.

Whether its dinner at leonor’s , or a snack at veronica’s, the Limon sisters said they are thankful for the Siouxlanders that have rallied behind them, contributing to their success.

“It makes me feel excited that my girls see up to me… and be like, if they were able to do something with all the challenges they had in life, why can’t we,” Veronica said.

Veronica and Leonor said their childhood was far from easy but, they wouldn’t change a thing.

They add the obstacles they faced continue to help them achieve their dreams.