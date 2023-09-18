SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — South Sioux City was home to a day-long party on Sunday.

Colorful costumes and tasty Hispanic foods with a side of mariachi music were on display in South Sioux City this weekend.

For the third year now, Unity in Action has put Hispanic culture in the spotlight with its annual Celbrando Siouxland Festival.

“We all celebrate our own unique holidays and this is something really important to a lot of people in the Siouxland area,” Rogelio Rodriguez with Unity in Action said. “You look at the influx of Latinos, Hispanics, and other immigrant populations, we have such a really good melting pot of folks here in the Siouxland area and I want people to be aware that there’s a lot of events that coincide with those things.”

The party happened at the South Sioux City Riverfront where attendees partied til 9 p.m.