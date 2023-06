CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Hinton, Iowa woman is now $300,000 richer.

39-year-old Renae Beeck won 17 of 19 top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “Colossal crossword” scratch game. She bought the winning ticket at Casey’s in Glenwood for $30.

The travel nurse told the Iowa Lottery that she plans to put the bulk of the money away for retirement but wants to go on vacation first. Beeck picked up her prize at the lottery’s headquarters in Clive.

The odds of winning are 1 in 2.29.