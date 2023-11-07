HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Election day is underway as 7 Siouxland schools are attempting to pass school bonds, one of them being Hinton Community School District.

By early afternoon on Tuesday, Hinton poll workers reported more than 250 voters had so far showed up to cast ballots.

The Hinton school bond measure needs 60% approval to pass. If that happens, district leaders say four additional classrooms, a new gymnasium, and a new parking lot will be built.

KCAU 9 spoke with a Plymouth County voter who’s reminding people to make their voices heard.

“I don’t think enough people actually believe that it makes a difference and I think it really does so I mean gotta get out and do it,” Voter Derek Lochner said.

“We just need to support our community and help our community to have more growth and have more people interested in moving to this community, because we take care of our schools,” said Cindy Riediger, a Plymouth County voter.

A supermajority of 60 percent is needed for the passage of all nine Siouxland bond measures.