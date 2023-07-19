HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) — The Hinton Growth Organization is hosting its Hinton Summerfest for 2023 welcoming everyone to join in on the fun.

The Hinton Summerfest 2023 is a three-day event from August 11 through August 13 with special events every day.

On Friday, Aug. 11, there will be a four-person scramble golf tournament at Deer Run starting at 11 a.m. with check-in at 10 a.m. There will also be a movie in the park at Hilton City Park at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12, will be a day packed with fun. Starting at 8:30 a.m., there will be a 5k walk/run at the Hillview Recreation Area. At 9:30 a.m. there will be yoga at Hillview, and at 10 a.m. a festival on the frontage including a vendor fair, food trucks, car show, kickball, smile contest, and Kidzone in the EndZone, and more.

There will also be a Bags tournament at 2 p.m., a street dance in the evening, and fireworks to end the night at 11:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Aug 13, there will be a 10:30 a.m. Outdoor Sunday Service, followed by free-will donation barbecue meal at Pastor Beth’s Home.

