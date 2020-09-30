Hinton schools to enforce mask mandate no later than October 5

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland school district will now be requiring masks on school grounds.

“I know I’m not the only parent here that’s had children that have had to sit out and miss the majority of school, and we’re only a month into it,” said

On a 4-1 vote, the Hinton School Board is moving forward to have all students and faculty wear masks on school grounds starting by Monday.

The vote passed with concerned parents and school members present for the special meeting.

“It’s staggering to hear that number. It was over 33% for Hinton alone with our COVID numbers compared to the state average, which I believe was 19%. I was very happy with the board’s decision tonight to move forward with requiring masks inside the school or at any school activities. I think it was the right decision to make, and I support that 100%,” said Wendy Prins, a Hinton parent.

This mandate will also be enforced at all Hinton sporting events as well if social distancing cannot be achieved.