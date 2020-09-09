Hinton School to return to learning on-site

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Hinton Community School has announced students can return to on-site learning.

On Thursday, Hinton students in grades 4-12 will return to on-site learning. The school announced this change on their Facebook page, stating that the positivity rate for Plymouth County is below 20%.

The school states that their absenteeism is below their 10% concern level.

The school reminds the public to continue to follow CDC guidelines.

As of September 9 at 12:00 p.m., Plymouth County has a total of 864 positive COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths, and 465 recoveries.

