Hinton man sentenced for possessing child porn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Hinton may was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Shayne Yates, 49, was sentenced Tuesday in United States District Court in Sioux City by Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release that evidence showed Yates had more than 150 images of child pornography on a Kindle Fire Tablet from August 2017 through February 2019. Children in images had not yet been 12 years old.

Yates was sentenced to 33 months’ imprisonment with no parol. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

He is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

