HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Hinton High School students were able to learn skills for potential future careers during the first-ever Blackhawk STEM Fest.

The event was organized by the governor’s STEM Advisory Committee.

12 different companies in Northwest Iowa brought interactive exhibits to show kids the value of learning science, technology, engineering, and math with hands-on activities rather than lectures.

“Some skills that they’re definitely going to need for the future because we don’t even know all the jobs that are going to be invented by then, but we do know the types of skills that they’re gonna need, so that’s what we focus on,” said Northwest STEM Regional Manager Mary Trent.

Businesses like Wells Blue Bunny, MidAmerican Energy, and the Iowa National Guard were all on hand to get kids thinking about opportunities available to them in Northwest Iowa.