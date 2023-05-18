HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) — An elementary student from Hinton has been selected as the Iowa winner for the Doodle for Google competition and could possibly have her art featured as Google’s Doodle for a day.

Sierra Smith, a 5th grader at Hinton Elementary, was one af many students around the nation to submit art to Google, according to a release from Google. The prompt for the 15th annual competition was “I am grateful for…”

Sierra’s winning Doodle is named “Ocean Waves,” and she said her Doodle was about those working to clean the oceans.

“This Doodle represents our oceans,” Sierra said. “I am very grateful for the many people cleaning our oceans before there is more trash than marine animals. I hope we can restore our oceans and protect them before it is too late.”

Sierra was one of 54 state and territory winners and one of thousands of entries submitted for the 2023 competition. Students and faculty at Hinton Elementary celebrated Sierra during a school assembly.

The contest opened in January for K-12 students to submit their Doodles. It then opened up to public voting. The public vote helps to determine five national finalists, with one being selected from each grade group.

From the five finalists, judges will determine the national winner. The national winner will receive their Doodle being featured as the Google Doodle for a day and a $30,000 college scholarship. The winner’s school will also receive a $50,000 tech package to either establish or improve a computer lab or technology program.

Even if Sierra isn’t named the national winner, Google said the state and territory winners get some Google hardware, Google swag, and a congratulatory message from Google.