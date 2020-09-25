Hinton Community School moves to hybrid learning

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Hinton Community Schools have made the decision to move to hybrid learning.

According to a letter to families, 7-12 will move to hybrid learning starting Monday, September 28 for a minimum of two weeks. The decision to move to hybrid learning was due to the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the district.

Students will alternate days, with some students coming in Mondays and Wednesdays and others coming in Tuesdays and Thursdays.

More of the Hinton Community School’s plan can be viewed here.

