Hinton Community School releases Return to Learn Plan

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – As the new school year quickly approaches, school districts throughout Siouxland are releasing their return to learn plans.

“One of my selling points to the kids on the first-day assembly will be that if you want to be here at school then we need to wear masks. It’s proven that it will help us prevent the spread,” said Phil Goetstouwers, high school principal.

When the first bell rings, new Hinton principal Goetstouwers plans to introduce himself and his expectations to students.

“In our classrooms, we’re going to make sure that seating arrangement is forward-facing limit some extra pressure or force floating in the air. We are looking at dividers some personalized dividers for each desk,” said Goetstouwers.

Social distancing inside Chad Sussex’s classroom isn’t a concern. He said his class will only have 8-10 students, but he said sanitization will be a priority.

“Equipped with sanitized work station provided by the school, and I’ve gone through and bought some for myself so there will be plenty of sanitizing options within the classroom and some are equipped with sink wash stations,” said Chad Sussex the high school technology teacher.

Each Hinton student will also have their own equipment to limit the number of items being touched.

“We’re going to be a one to one school district his year, and that’s exciting, and that’s their device. They are not sharing anything with anybody,” said Goetstouwers.

However, educators have to prepare for every scenario. Sussex’s preparing hybrid and distant learning lessons in case an outbreak occurs.

“Though some considerations for different platforms that we might use for distant learning or different training to help keep students engaged in that virtual classroom setting,” said Sussex.

“It’s important for community members to know that we will not share confirm or deny who has it. We want to protect the privacy of staff and students,” said Goetstouwers.

Parents in the Hinton School District should be aware that registration will not be in person this year. It will be online. Parents will soon receive an email with information from administrators in early August. Click here for more information.