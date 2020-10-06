Hinton Community School District to continue hybrid learning for one more week

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Hinton Community School District has decided to continue hybrid learning for one more week.

According to Principal Phil Goetstouwers, the return date for students will now be October 19.

The decision was based on multiple pieces of information including the recommendation from Public Health as the school wants to continue hybrid for two weeks with the mask mandate in place without concern about additional cases from the school contact.

The district announced they would switch to hybrid learning on September 28 due to COVID-19 cases.

Latest Stories