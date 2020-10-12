Hinton church hosts food pantry to help community

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland communities continue to offer support during the pandemic. It comes in many forms, but few are more important than food.

With donations of canned goods, the Hillview Campground and donations from local high schoolers, the United Methodist Church of Hinton is bringing back its food pantry to help out the community.

“I cried this morning, and I’m going to cry again because it was so amazing how all we had to do was ask once, one ask and there was not a hesitation, not a hesitation or a doubt that we would get this food to people that need it.” said Pastor Beth Odor.

The donations were collected over the course of a week at the campground.

