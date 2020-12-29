Highway crews prepare for winter blast

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Highway workers are currently gearing up for tomorrow’s dose of winter weather.

Local Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) plow drivers spent today topping off tanks and changing blades all in preparation for the second significant snow fall in a week.

Ron Gleiser, the Highway Supervisor for Sioux City, said it’s nothing they can’t handle.

“If we was to have a three, four day-er, yeah then it gets kind of rough, but these we can have them wrapped up, usually within 24 hours after the storm ends,: Gleiser said.

