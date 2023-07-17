SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Transportation announced that travel between Remsen and Marcus in Plymouth County will be affected as a paving project begins.

According to a release from the Iowa DOT, Iowa Highway 3 will be fully closed starting on Monday, July 24, and is expected to be completed by August 31.

While the road is closed, there will be a detour that follows Iowa 140 and C-38, and L-36.

The release noted that drivers should drive with caution and obey signage regarding the closure. As always, fines double in work zones. Stay alert, allow space between vehicles, and wear your seatbelt.

Iowans can use the 511 system for up-to-date information.