Highway 94 bridge reopens after reconstruction

PENDER, Neb. (KCAU) Earlier this spring, flood waters from Logan Creek covered the Highway 94 bridge, eroding the concrete and greatly damaging the bridges’ structure.

This forced drivers like Tara English, a resident near the area, to take longer commutes than normal during construction.

“It was enough to be an inconvenience. It took 10 to 15 minutes extra this way and around county road,” said English.

But after nearly three months of repairs, the Highway 94 bridge has reopened to the public.

Bill Newton, the chairman in Pender, explained what the opening of the bridge means to the community.

“Finally getting the bridge reopened for the traffic especially with Highway 35 out now is very vital roadway and it’s going to get used a lot,” said Newtown.

The 2.3 million dollar reconstruction project included erosion repair, pavement approach replacement and repair of the bridge’s guardrail and bridge support.

It was a task Tanner Almery, the Valley Corporation contractor, said was difficult during the wet spring and fall months.

“We got some weather impacts. It definitely had some issues keeping things on schedule but overall it didn’t impact anything too greatly,” said Almery.



The reopening of the bridge marks progress for drivers and community members as they head toward recovery after historical flooding.