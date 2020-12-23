Highway 81 closed north of Norfolk to state line

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Highway 81 north of Norfolk to the state line is closed due to the blizzard.
Norfolk authorities said not attempt any northbound travel.
They said there are many cars stuck in the roadway and traffic will not be able to get through with zero visibility.
Snowplows are being pulled due to poor visibility in northeast Nebraska communities, according to a Nebraska Department of Transportation official.
