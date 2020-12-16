Highway 75 reaches completion from Sioux City to Hinton

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Drivers traveling on U.S. Highway 75 between Hinton and Sioux City are now breathing a sigh of relief as the project reaches completion.

Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa Department of Transportation inched one step closer to opening all four lanes of traffic.

“The highway is a busy highway out there, I’m tickled pink that they are finally finishing it up,” said Nick Bogenrief, owner of B & B Art Glass

Bogenrief has his business for 50 yeas. It sits right on the edge of Highway 75 in the town of Hinton.

“You couldn’t ask for a better location for a traffic flow that comes through here and it’s been mainly word of mouth and when they put the stop light out there that really helped a lot,” said Bogenrief.

“I think it’s great for the area and it’s great to see the transportation dollars come to northwest Iowa,” said Dakin Schultz, with the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Construction on the 4.8-mile section of U.S. 75 from Sioux City’s North side to Hinton started in early April with few knowing the historic nature of the roadway.,

“This is the oldest rural four lanes in the state of Iowa and some of the original pavement from when it was a two lane is actually some of the oldest concrete in the state of Iowa and it was in need of replacement,” said Schultz.

After $14 million of bridge, road and elevation improvements, Siouxland drivers will enjoy a safer and smoother ride.

“We were able to create a safer situation out there and we don’t have the elevation such as sever elevation difference between north and south bound lanes and proving them a modern roadway that is going to last for decades,” said Schultz.

“This is a main artery from south to north coming up on 75 and its one of those things I’m sure everyone has been waiting for, we have been fortunate to have good weather so the construction workers are able to finish it,” said Bogenrief.

But the works not over yet on Highway 75 drivers will have a year long break before road work begins again from Hinton to Merrill in 2022.