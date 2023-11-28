SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Starting Wednesday, drivers in Sioux Center will be seeing a temporary closure on Highway 75.

Officials say it’s for phase one of the reconstruction project on the highway. This will allow a paving crew to add more temporary pavements near two intersections for safer driving during the winter months.

The extra pavement at 13th Street South will give more room for traffic to transition into the construction area and put in barrels to divide up the lanes. The temporary pavement will also be installed for the 16th Street and Highway 75 intersection, allowing for smoother travel until spring.