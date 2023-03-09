SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Transportation will start construction on the U.S. 71 project near Okoboji and Arnold Park next week, necessitating closures.

Beginning on March 13, there will be lane closures on U. S. 71. However, on March 20 traffic on a portion of U.S. 71 will be rerouted onto Iowa 9 and Iowa 86. This phase of the project is expected to last through May 25.

Construction on the $19.6 million project is expected to last through the Fall of 2024 with spring and fall closures but not winter or summer. According to the DOT, this will ensure that the construction does not conflict with activity and tourism season in the area.

The project will create intersections that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, extend the three-lane section of U.S. 71 south of Lake Street, and add new traffic lights at an intersection in Arnolds Park.

According to the DOT, the best way to stay up to date is to use the 511 website, call 511 from within the Iowa borders (or 800-288-1047 if outside of Iowa), download the 511 app, or follow 511 through Facebook and Twitter.