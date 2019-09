NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — On Monday, Highway 35, three miles south of Hubbard, closed to fix embankment.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, they were not planning to close the highway, but after an evaluation, it was decided that it would be closing to fix an embankment failure and to work on the box culvert.

Drivers should follow the detour signs onto Highways 9 and 20.

Weather permitting, Highway 35 should be reopened in October.