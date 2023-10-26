SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (7:33 a.m.): The Iowa Department of Transportation said Friday morning that Highway 20 east of Sioux City has been reopened.

——————–

PREVIOUS: Highway 20 directly east of Sioux City is closed Thursday for emergency repairs.

According to the Iowa DOT, the highway will be closed in both directions east of the Glen Ellen Road and Buchanan Avenue intersection. This intersection is less than a mile east of the Gordon Drive exits.

The Iowa Department of Transportation expects the highway to be reopened by noon on Friday.

They are recommending taking Buchanan Avenue, Correctionville Road, and Charles Avenue as a detour for the time being.

Additional travel information can be viewed on the Iowa 511 website.