Highway 20 bypass project nears completion in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The two-year Highway 20 bypass project is nearing completion.

The finishing touches on the curbs and drainage areas are being done, and a few more ramp closures the amount of cones Siouxlanders see along the road will be decreasing in the near future.

“It’s been a pretty good year for construction, certainly dry and contractors taking some extra effort, doing some work at night when it got to be when they recognized it got to be an issue with traffic, so it’s continued to move very well,” said Dakin Schultz, with the Iowa DOT.

Work on the main highway is set to be done in early October with completion of the north eastbound ramp from I-29 sometime in November.