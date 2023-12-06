SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Highway 20 bridge where the highway meets Interstate 29 has been partially blocked off by emergency personnel Wednesday morning.

According to the Iowa 511, U.S. 20 westbound is currently blocked due to emergency vehicles on the road. U.S. 20 eastbound is also experiencing delays.

In addition to the bridge being blocked, The I-29 exit ramps that would take drivers westbound on Highway 20 have also been blocked off.

Officials with the Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that the road has been closed due to a crash that happened on the Nebraska side of Highway 20.

No time of reopening has been given. Drivers should plan accordingly as they make their morning commutes.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will continue to update this story as we learn more.